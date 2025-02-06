Love Hurts Review: Good-Enough Action Barely Propels This Unfunny But Affable Fight Comedy

This author is old enough to remember a very particular period of cinema history that Jonathan Eusebio's new crime-comedy/not-quite-a-romance "Love Hurts" appears to be aping. In the wake of Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," way back in 1994, numerous movies began to appear to feature flippant, violent characters, their mouths full of pop culture references, usually becoming embroiled with byzantine organized crime plots, brutal assassinations, or other acts of bone-crunching mayhem. These films ratcheted up the bloodshed, but kept characters whimsical. The genre's stars were too cool to be terrified by gun battles, and would murder with impunity, only to return to a conversation about movies, fast food, or some sort of personal quirk. Quirkiness was the guiding ethos of the era.

Some were comedic, others downbeat, but all belonged to the Post-Pulp era. "Goodbye Lover," "Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels," "2 Days in the Valley," "Truth or Consequences, NM," "Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead," "The Big Hit," "Smokin' Aces," "Go." The ocean was vast and deep.

Eusebio, a fight choreographer and stuntman who worked on films like "The Fall Guy" and "John Wick," appears to be tapping, very distantly, into the whimsically violent Post-Pulp era with "Love Hurts." This film is certainly one of Tarantino's great-great-grandchildren. And while it contains almost no edge, and its humor isn't funny — it's more affable than hilarious — "Love Hurts" has at least a certain degree of bemused, violent verve and a mere modicum of kung-fu retro style. Case in point: It's set in a parallel version of Wisconsin in 2025, but contains bizarrely '90s elements; one of the film's central settings is a Chinese boba bar that also has "Mortal Kombat II" arcade machines and appears to rent VHS cassettes.