No, You Didn't Imagine The Weirdest Moment In Kraven The Hunter

Hilariously, this is the second comic book movie Sony have released this calendar year which features such egregious tampering with the film's dialogue. Famously, "Madame Web" did a number on Tahar Rahim's performance as Ezekiel Sims in that movie, making his entire character feel like a member of the Uncanny Valley. We now know via various interviews and such that this is partially due to the filmmakers pivoting away from major plot points as originally scripted and shot, the better to allow the movie to line up with the continuity of the joint Sony/Marvel Studios "Spider-Man" films. It's possible that similar cinematic universe canon reasons were behind the changes to "Kraven," or it could simply be that too many cooks in the kitchen spoiled the broth.

The real culprit, I feel, is blockbuster Hollywood's increasing reliance on cobbling together films from too-disparate pieces. Sure, putting together scenes between two or more actors who were never in the same place at the same time isn't a new trick, but it's one that should be used sparingly. Nowadays, some movies are making the technique part of their entire plan, in similar fashion to Marvel Studios films arranging for a period of reshoots long before a frame of footage has been shot. This all leads to the mess that can be seen in "Kraven the Hunter," where the various revisions and pivots stick out even if we don't know what was originally there. It's akin to reading an essay filled with bits of white-out that have been scribbled onto hastily. It technically is a complete work, but there's something lost by all the covering up instead of scrapping it and starting from scratch.

Hopefully, the laughable incompetence of the ADR in "Madame Web" and "Kraven the Hunter" will discourage studios and filmmakers from this approach. Sure, they probably made these decisions out of some misguided desire to appease as many fans as possible and give them what they think they want, but all they've done is make a bigger mess of things. If you're gonna fail, it's better to fail with your head held high, rather than with someone (or something) else's mouth plastered over your own.