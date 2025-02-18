Guy Pearce Thinks He Was Terrible In Christopher Nolan's Memento

These days, Christopher Nolan is busy dominating the box office and riding high off making the first blockbuster to win Best Picture in 20 years. But back in 2000, he was barely an up-and-coming director. With just one self-funded film to his name (1998's "Following"), the director finally had a modest budget from an independent film studio and set to work turning his brother Jonathan's short story idea into a film.

In Jonathan's original story, "Memento Mori," a man named Earl suffers from anterograde amnesia and uses notes and tattoos to help his future self remember key information about his life, with the ultimate goal of finding the mystery individual responsible for murdering his wife. When working on the screenplay adaptation, however, Christopher Nolan came up with the idea to tell part of the narrative in reverse, thereby ensuring his film version, "Memento," would be remembered as one of the most innovative films of its era.

"Memento" was well-received enough to create a buzz around Nolan, and the director then embarked on one of the most impressive filmmaking careers of the modern age. But it wasn't just the Nolan brothers that were responsible for the success of "Memento." Star Guy Pearce is undoubtedly part of the reason it worked as well as it did. Indeed, Entertainment Weekly hailed "a performance by Guy Pearce that's as indelible as the tattoo ink covering his body," while TimeOut praised the "grade A work from all concerned, especially Pearce."

Throughout Nolan's subsequent filmography, he has worked with many of the same actors in multiple projects, which is why it's odd that he never reunited with the star of his first proper movie. Pearce previously claimed that the reason he and Nolan hadn't worked together since "Memento" was due to a Warner Bros. executive who didn't "get" the Aussie actor. But he recently walked back those comments after having rewatched the movie, replacing them with some far more self-critical claims.