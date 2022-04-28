Memory Star Guy Pearce On Making His Characters Feel Honest, And Memories From LA Confidential [Interview]

I usually talk to composers, not actors, from recording studios.

I'm at friend's recording studio, so I couldn't do this at home today. So I had to find somewhere else to do. I'm fortunately getting to sit here in front of all these lovely old synthesizers and drum machines, which is pretty cool.

Do you play any music?

I do play, I mean a little. I write music and I love being in recording studios, so I'll hopefully get to do something here. Maybe not today, but another day.

It's a nice backdrop. How was your Martin Campbell experience?

He's such a sort of energetic guy, but for someone of his age, he made me look like an old man. He was really quite energetic and fired up and [has] great energy for all of us on set.

Right. Sounds like Ridley Scott, someone with all that energy plus all of the years of expertise.

Yeah. I mean, Martin's literally, Ridley does as well, but it feels like Martin's literally running on set. I feel like I have a memory of Martin kind of going, "Okay, let's go. Right, bang." It's like wow, I better keep fit for this one. They're inspiring, these guys, and they don't want to stop. They really want to keep going and they've got such a wealth of knowledge and experience. It's just great. I love working with first-time filmmakers as well. I love working, finding that young ingenuity and hearing, seeing things in new ways, et cetera. But of course it's also wonderful working with guys that have been around for 40, 50 years, who just, you think, wow, you've seen so much and you've got such clever ways of doing things. It's inspiring.

Plus, they still make movies for adults.

Yeah. There's a certain old-fashioned quality to it, which I, as an oldish man can appreciate.

From the beginning, you tell a director what you need to do the job. Say in this instance, what conversations do you have with Martin Campbell about what you need?

Well, they were pretty simple and straightforward with Martin. I think the reason I feel I need to do that is because if you don't [have that conversation] somewhere early on, it can occur that you realize your level of communication is different. You are treated in a way that isn't right. I'm quite fussy about how I like to do things, but that fussiness is really just about wanting to be heard and not wanting to be fussed over. I don't like to be treated like a star. I can't stand it. I just keep saying to people all the time treat me like a grip. I'll come to work. I know what I need to do. I don't need you to come and tell me what to do. I know what to do.

With a director, I just want to know that if they don't know what they're doing, if they have a moment of going I'm not really sure how to do this, that they'll tell me that. Because I can see, I know it anyway. I need them to be completely honest with me because then I'll feel trusted by them. With Martin, as soon as I opened my mouth to say any of that stuff, he went, "Yeah, yeah, yeah. Of course." I'm like, okay, great, good. We don't even need to have the conversation. He just exudes a sensibility that I think is akin to my own, so we just clicked straight away.