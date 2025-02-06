This Anime About Space Garbage Should Be Your New Sci-Fi Obsession

(Welcome to Ani-time Ani-where, a regular column dedicated to helping the uninitiated understand and appreciate the world of anime.)

Throughout the many entries in this column, I've expressed a few times how much I admire when an anime show breaks away from the medium's traditional high school setting and dares to tell a more mature story about adults — like the phenomenal psychological thriller "Monster." To be sure, anime is more than shonen action anime about guys with superpowers in fantasy worlds. It can also encompass slice-of-life dramas, romances, sitcoms, and even a show about people whose job involves collecting debris in space.

Such is the premise for the 2003-2004 anime series "Planetes," which is based on the manga by the same name by Makoto Yukimura (who also created the excellent "Vinland Saga"). The show takes place in 2075, a time when space exploration is common but is now hindered by the debris surrounding Earth, which can cause catastrophes. At the heart of the series are the members of the Space Debris Section (itself part of a giant conglomerate), who spend their days removing said debris in order to make it safe for people to both enter and leave our planet's atmosphere.

At first, "Planetes" starts out as a workplace drama about the interpersonal relationships of the Space Debris Section's workers. However, it quickly becomes a show about the isolation of space, late-stage capitalism, the challenges of working for massive corporations that don't care about you, and the ways that corporations and governments could exploit space travel for profit (much like they ruined our home planet's environment for their own benefit). The result is simply one of the best sci-fi stories ever.