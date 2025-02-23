Do Star Trek Actors Get Residuals? Here's The Truth

Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" may take place in a post-capitalist utopia wherein no character longs for wealth, but here in our society, its actors cannot live with that luxury.

Trekkies will be able to tell you that "Star Trek" wasn't a huge hit when it first aired from 1966 to 1969. It definitely had a small and passionate cluster of fans, and the show was saved from cancelation at least once thanks to a concerted letter-writing campaign, but it was never a top-10 type of show in the ratings. "Star Trek" wouldn't become a cultural phenomenon until it began airing in reruns in the mid-1970s. By then, it was more widely accessible, new superfans emerged, and "Star Trek" conventions became a thing. Gene Roddenberry appeared at these conventions, and he began to relitigate his own show, with fan encouragement, realizing that he had indeed created a utopian text.

The stars of "Star Trek," meanwhile, were able to leverage their limited earnings from the show into convention appearances, as they weren't getting any money in residuals. As unfair as it may seem, the original cast members of the series — William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Walter Keonig, and James Doohan — didn't get any royalty payments for those 1970s reruns. Doohan, in a 1979 interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (quoted by the Heroes & Icons website), admitted that neither he nor his co-stars got a dime from "Star Trek" reruns after the year 1971. In 2020, William Shatner said on Twitter that he receives no royalties for anything "Star Trek"-related before 1973.

Those who assume all TV stars were able to live high on the hog based entirely on residuals for endless reruns need to remember that many of them were stiffed out of said residuals because of unfair contracts.