The Worst X-Files Episode, According To IMDb

"The X-Files" was a series that had what is perhaps the platonic ideal of a structure for a scripted TV show. By alternating episodes involving a "Monster-of-the-week" and shows dealing with the series' overarching mythology of conspiracies and extraterrestrial activity, the series managed to be both an EZ-on, EZ-off episodic procedural, a genre anthology show, and a serialized saga that rewarded constant viewing. Thus, longtime fans could feel their investment paying off while new fans could jump on board at just about any point during the show's original 9-season run.

The only detriment to this near-perfect setup is the fact that it invited the possibility of as many low points as it did high ones. While certain sections of the fandom have their general preferences for which overall seasons were best and which weren't, even the most adoring fan of "The X-Files" will admit its propensity to be uneven, with a gem of an episode often residing right next to a huge stinker. Even this accepted truth has its nuance, for, unlike a series such as "Twin Peaks," whose fans have a solid consensus regarding which episodes are the ones newcomers should avoid or proceed into with caution, the picks for worst "X-Files" episodes are much broader and more subjective.

If you're going strictly by the numbers (as per IMDb), then the 18th episode of season 3, entitled "Teso Dos Bichos," is the worst-ever "X-Files" episode. However, one need only look into the reasons why this episode has been awarded such a dubious honor to realize that perhaps it's not strictly about its quality. That, plus the existence of far more odious and obnoxious episodes of the series, means "Teso Dos Bichos" may simply be the victim of a bum rep.