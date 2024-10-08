The Twilight Zone Predicted The Real-Life Death Of One Of Its Actors

Only deep-cut "Twilight Zone" aficionados will know this, but actor Jay Overholts holds the record for the most number of appearances on the show (Rod Serling himself notwithstanding). Counting voice performances, Overholtz appeared in the following:

In "Where Is Everybody?" (October 2, 1959) he played the voice of a radio reporter. In "One for the Angels" (October 9, 1959), he played a doctor. In "A Thing About Machines" (October 28, 1960), he played an intern. In "Twenty Two" (February 10, 1961), he played the voice on a PA system. In "The Odyssey of Flight 33" (February 24, 1961), he played an airline passenger (pictured above). In "Static" (March 10, 1961), he played a random background character. In "The Jungle" (December 1, 1961), he played a cab driver. And in "Showdown with Rance McGraw" (February 2, 1962), he played a cowboy.

Overholts didn't have much of an acting career beyond those eight episodes, however. He was in two episodes of "Playhouse 90" in 1959 and turned up in a single episode of "Gunsmoke" as an unnamed character. His final acting credit was an unmarked performance in the 1962 feature film "Incident in an Alley." In 1966, according to an ancient Angelfire fansite, Overholts was tragically killed in a head-on car crash. The driver was charged with vehicular homicide.

By strange coincidence, two of Overholts' "Twilight Zone" episodes centered on threatening car-based scenarios: "A Thing About Machines" and "The Jungle." The former is specifically about a car that seemingly gains sentience and chases the main character, and the second, Overholts' character dies in a car. Neither episode features a wreck like the one that killed Overholts, but it's eerie that he should have appeared in two car-death-adjacent stories before dying in a car crash himself.