The Controversial Enterprise Death That Star Trek Keeps Undoing

Any new project in the "Star Trek" franchise has decades of lore to keep up with, which can be challenging even without the various "Star Trek" storylines that have become unwatchable with age and tend to be quietly ignored. As such, mistakes sometimes happen. These range from strange oversights — such as when the credits for "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" managed to misspell Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) as "Uhuru" — to creative decisions that turn out to be flawed in hindsight, like writer Ron D. Moore's admission that the biggest mistake "Star Trek: Voyager" made was defusing the conflict between the Starfleet and the Maquis far too early.

Sometimes, though, things get so weird that the franchise keeps deliberately undoing a particular plot point over and over again, across several different projects. This is what keeps happening to Charles "Trip" Tucker III (Connor Trinneer) from "Star Trek: Enterprise," who infamously dies on the show. Tucker's abrupt death is fairly iffy, seeing as the erstwhile chief engineer borderline randomly blows himself and a group of antagonists up in the final episode of "Enterprise," titled "These Are the Voyages..." Still, his demise seems fairly definitive – though that hasn't stopped other "Star Trek" projects from bringing Tucker back into the mix over and over again, creating potential for mighty confusion.