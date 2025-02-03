How To Watch Wolf Man At Home
Leigh Whannell's ("Upgrade," "Invisible Man") "Wolf Man" may have been a box office disappointment, but that doesn't necessarily mean people aren't interested in watching it. Fortunately for folks who are waiting to experience the film at home, most movies' path from the big screen to home media is comparatively short in this day and age — and "Wolf Man's" unfortunate fate as a box office flop means that it's going to be available for home viewing even sooner than you thought.
"Wolf Man" just premiered in theaters on January 17, but Universal Pictures has announced that the movie will make its way to home distribution faster than the moon turns. The movie will be available to own or rent on Digital starting February 4 — less than three weeks after its release date. Horror fans who are looking to own a physical copy of "Wolf Man" are in luck, as well. Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD versions of the film will be available for purchase on March 18, 2025.
Wolf Man brings the beast to your home with numerous bonus features
Apart from audiences, critics haven't been particularly kind to "Wolf Man," which premiered to middling reviews. /Film was no exception, as we deemed it a half-effective fright fest that will leave you feeling torn in two. That being said, horror is a genre that can provide plenty of fun regardless of the movie's critical appreciation. "Wolf Man" does things no werewolf movie has done before, as it allows the audience to see just how Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) experiences his lycanthrophic affliction and how it warps him mentally. Communication (and lack thereof) becomes key in the movie and plays a large part of its terrors, and home media might provide more possibilities for horror aficionados to focus on the film's small details and nuances than the movie theater does.
Speaking of details, there's plenty in store for monster movie fans. The digital and physical media versions of "Wolf Man" feature over 30 minutes of bonus features. A featurette called "Unleashing a New Monster" explores the creative process that led to Whannell's take on the werewolf mythos, and "Designing Wolf Man" focuses on the work that went into bringing the creature to the screen. "Hands on Horror" is a look into the film's action scenes and practical effects, while "Nightmares and Soundscapes" reveals the visual effects and sound design work that combine to create Blake's unnerving, increasingly animalistic point of view. Combine all this with a commentary track from Whannell himself, and it seems that werewolf movie fans are in for a howling good time.