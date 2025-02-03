How To Watch Wolf Man At Home

Apart from audiences, critics haven't been particularly kind to "Wolf Man," which premiered to middling reviews. /Film was no exception, as we deemed it a half-effective fright fest that will leave you feeling torn in two. That being said, horror is a genre that can provide plenty of fun regardless of the movie's critical appreciation. "Wolf Man" does things no werewolf movie has done before, as it allows the audience to see just how Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) experiences his lycanthrophic affliction and how it warps him mentally. Communication (and lack thereof) becomes key in the movie and plays a large part of its terrors, and home media might provide more possibilities for horror aficionados to focus on the film's small details and nuances than the movie theater does.

Speaking of details, there's plenty in store for monster movie fans. The digital and physical media versions of "Wolf Man" feature over 30 minutes of bonus features. A featurette called "Unleashing a New Monster" explores the creative process that led to Whannell's take on the werewolf mythos, and "Designing Wolf Man" focuses on the work that went into bringing the creature to the screen. "Hands on Horror" is a look into the film's action scenes and practical effects, while "Nightmares and Soundscapes" reveals the visual effects and sound design work that combine to create Blake's unnerving, increasingly animalistic point of view. Combine all this with a commentary track from Whannell himself, and it seems that werewolf movie fans are in for a howling good time.