New DC Comics Lawsuit Could Mean Big Trouble For James Gunn's Superman

A new lawsuit is threatening to upend the release of director James Gunn's highly anticipated "Superman" movie this summer. Gunn, known for directing the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy as well as "The Suicide Squad," is now the co-head of DC Studios at Warner Bros. He and producer Peter Safran are gearing up to reboot the DC Universe, with "Superman" serving as a centerpiece of the endeavor. Now, the estate of one of the superhero's co-creators has thrown a wrench in the gears.

According to Deadline, the estate of Joseph Shuster, who co-created the character alongside Jerry Siegel in the pages of 1938's "Action Comics" #1, has filed a suit in New York claiming that Warner Bros. doesn't have the rights to release "Superman" in several countries around the world. Mark Warren Peary, executor to the estate, is seeking "damages and injunctive relief for Defendants' ongoing infringement in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, as well as declaratory relief establishing the Shuster Estate's ownership rights across relevant jurisdictions."

That's a lot of legal speak but, essentially, Peary is suing on behalf of the estate, suggesting that Warner Bros. does not control the rights to "Superman" in several countries. The timing could not be worse, as "Superman," which released its first trailer in December, is set to hit theaters in July. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discover said, "We fundamentally disagree with the merits of the lawsuit, and will vigorously defend our rights."

For the moment, it's unclear how things are going to play out, nor is it clear how much the estate is seeking in damages. But the lawsuit is requesting a jury trial. The suit claims, "defendants' acts of direct infringement have been willful, intentional, and purposeful, in wholesale disregard of and indifference to the rights of Plaintiff." The suit further asserts that the amount will be determined at trial.