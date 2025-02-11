Before Jason Momoa, DC's Lobo Nearly Starred In Two Different Cartoon Series

The DC Universe continues to check all the right boxes under James Gunn's watch with the announcement that Jason Momoa is taking on the role of Lobo in "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." It isn't surprising, considering that the former "Aquaman" expressed interest in the role, even before becoming the King of Atlantis. And, well, just look at the guy — he's practically part Czarnian.

This isn't Warner Bros.' first effort with Lobo, though. The first attempt to give the character the true spotlight came about in 2000 via a DC animated show and would have featured The Main Man center stage in a show penned by John P. McCann, whose credits included "Animaniacs," "Freakazoid," and "Batman: The Animated Series." By that point, Lobo had already appeared in the DC Animated Universe with "Superman: The Animated Series" as well as "Justice League," and the hope was to apply the same quality to the character. Unfortunately, this scenario wasn't as clean-cut as adapting a Caped Crusader or the Last Son of Krypton.

Just like the anti-hero himself, the studio struggled to find a way to contain the chaotic nature of the character, even choosing to do the unthinkable and remove the last living Czarnian's signature weapon of choice — his gutting hook — and never show his self-healing abilities. Doing so removed the risk of the highly violent scuffles he was known for getting into. As a result, Warner Bros. struggled to find the right audience for the bounty hunter, killing any chance of the project coming to life. It would be over 20 years later when a glimpse of another show came to light, only for it to ultimately get the same treatment.