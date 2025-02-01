15 Best Movies Like The Big Short

As the United States inches closer and closer toward a tipping point into class warfare, we can't help but think back to "The Big Short." Based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Michael Lewis, Adam McKay's irreverent spin on the events leading up to the 2008 financial crisis was already a much-needed wake up call for the culture when it premiered at AFI Fest in 2015. Now, nearly a decade later, it remains an incisive interrogation of the corporate corruption we see screwing over average consumers every day. Though finance bio-dramas are far from novel, McKay's film stands out as fuel to a fire of postmodern disillusionment that many films have since tried replicating without precisely duplicating.

In commemoration of its upcoming 10th anniversary, here are 15 more films that will help deepen your appreciation for McKay's darkly comic cautionary tale, from further investigations into the 2008 recession to other madcap stories of financial falls from grace.