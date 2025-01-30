David Lynch Tried To Give A Filmmaking Lesson To Stephen King While Directing Maximum Overdrive

Stephen King is one of the most respected storytellers of his — or any — generation. The word prolific hardly covers the man's output, from his earliest works like "Salem's Lot" to more recent masterpieces such as "Revival." For decades now, King's works have inspired dozens of movies and TV shows of varying quality. In all of those years, King directed just one of those movies himself in the form of "Maximum Overdrive," a truly bonkers piece of cinema with a wild story behind it. At least one small part of that story involves none other than David Lynch.

King recently appeared as a guest on "The Kingcast" and discussed the film. Released in the summer of '86, the film was based on the short story "Trucks" from the short story collection "Night Shift." It picks up after a strange comet passes by Earth, causing trucks and other machines to come alive. They quickly begin killing people. The bulk of the story takes place at the Dixie Boy truck stop where a ragtag group finds themselves trapped. Chaos ensues.

"At that time, I was doing a lot of cocaine and I was drinking a lot," King reflected. That explains why King has repeatedly apologized for making the movie over the years. The author further explained that Lynch just so happened to be filming his masterpiece "Blue Velvet" nearby at the same time.

"I thought I knew how to make movies," King said. "I learned so much making 'Maximum Overdrive.' It was like this intensive seminar. I had this Italian film crew ... because I liked the work that they had done on 'Silver Bullet.'"

The crew, as it turned out, mostly didn't speak English, which made production on "Maximum Overdrive" exceedingly difficult. "The only thing I learned is how to swear in Italian," King quipped. This became an issue when a member of King's crew, camera operator Daniele Nannuzzi, was attempting to explain why a shot he wanted to accomplish wasn't going to work. The language barrier was getting in the way.

"I had a certain way that I wanted to move the camera and he'd say, 'No, no, no Stephen! It cross the line!' I couldn't really understand it," King explained. "The way you shoot a threesome is freshman English, and this crossing the line is like a seminar."