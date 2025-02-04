What Jason Statham Regrets The Most About His Acting Career
Jason Statham has starred in some of the best action movies ever made, as well as some of the worst video game flops of all time. Through these highs and lows, the actor has probably gained plenty of wisdom, but he's also experienced some regrets. While speaking to Metro back in 2012, the "Crank" star revealed that he wishes that he wasn't synonymous with doing his own stunts, as it became expected he would always perform them. As he put it:
"I did 'Transporter' with Luc Besson and I ended up doing pretty much everything. So, from that day forth, it was a slippery slope to try and change things — until I couldn't."
While Statham is still alive and well to share his stories, there are some stunts he wishes that he didn't do due to how dangerous and potentially life-ending they were. The actor hasn't come out of all of his performances unscathed either, as he's suffered injuries in the name of being one of the world's leading action mavericks. But which stunt stands out the most in his memory after making a career out of being a daredevil?
Jason Statham regrets one stunt in particular
Jason Statham gives Tom Cruise a run for his money in the stunt department. Sure, Cruise's death-defying "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" halo jump is a work of art, but did you know that Statham literally hung out of a flying helicopter while filming "Crank?" He's also torn biceps while filming movies and persevered until the end because it's just part of the job. That said, the "Transporter" franchise seems to have inspired his most regrettable stunts, as he explained in a 2023 interview with Collider:
"I did a little jump in the 'Transporter 2.' I jumped from the back of a jet ski onto the back of a bus. It wasn't a very safe stunt. I shouldn't have done it, there was no safety wire, but I just did that. I mean, if I'd have missed the back of the bus, it would have been a faceplant at 30 mph into the concrete."
Of course, Statham isn't the only actor to put it all on the line and suffer the consequences. His "Expendables" co-star Sylvester Stallone hasn't recovered from some of his own stunt mishaps, so maybe it's time for them — and other action stars — to take it easy on themselves every once in a while.