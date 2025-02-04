What Jason Statham Regrets The Most About His Acting Career

Jason Statham has starred in some of the best action movies ever made, as well as some of the worst video game flops of all time. Through these highs and lows, the actor has probably gained plenty of wisdom, but he's also experienced some regrets. While speaking to Metro back in 2012, the "Crank" star revealed that he wishes that he wasn't synonymous with doing his own stunts, as it became expected he would always perform them. As he put it:

"I did 'Transporter' with Luc Besson and I ended up doing pretty much everything. So, from that day forth, it was a slippery slope to try and change things — until I couldn't."

While Statham is still alive and well to share his stories, there are some stunts he wishes that he didn't do due to how dangerous and potentially life-ending they were. The actor hasn't come out of all of his performances unscathed either, as he's suffered injuries in the name of being one of the world's leading action mavericks. But which stunt stands out the most in his memory after making a career out of being a daredevil?