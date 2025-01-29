Darth Vader Killed A Controversial Star Wars Prequel Character & Fans Are Losing It

"Star Wars" is a franchise full of memorable deaths for iconic characters. There's Obi-Wan Kenobi closing his eyes and letting Darth Vader kill him as his body literally evaporates, Boba Fett being swallowed by the Sarlacc (don't worry, he got better), Emperor Palpatine getting thrown down a reactor shaft (don't worry, he also got better), and, of course, Darth Maul being cut in half and falling down a shaft (somehow he, too, got better). These are some of the greatest "Star Wars" moments of all time and they are part of what makes the property's action memorable and creative.

But "Star Wars" is also a franchise that loves taking even the smallest part of the story and making a spin-off designed to answer every unnecessary question no one actually wanted an answer to. From the reason Chewbacca didn't get a medal for helping to destroy the Death Star to why C-3PO gains a red arm, "Star Wars" comics are filled with unnecessary answers. Still, sometimes the comics ponder interesting scenarios and give old side characters new life. Take Sabé and the rest of Padmé's handmaidens, who serve only for a silly switcheroo in the prequel trilogy but actually get some depth and a thrilling storyline involving Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" books and comics.

Now, "Star Wars: Legacy of Vader" #2, written by Vader comics veteran Charles Soule and drawn by Luke Ross, is answering one of the most unnecessary questions absolutely no one was asking — what happened to Watto after the prequels? Turns out, the guy who once enslaved Anakin Skywalker and his mother met his doom when Darth Vader went to Tatooine to kill him. That's right, everyone's favorite flying stereotype of a blue alien with a trunk-like snout is dead, and we're all in mourning (as you can see from the various reactions online).