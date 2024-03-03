Keira Knightley's Sabé Has A Deep, Dark History Outside Of The Star Wars Movies

Novels like E.K. Johnston's "Star Wars Queen's Shadow" helped to flesh out Sabé's adventures in the lead up to the Clone Wars. After serving Padmé dutifully during her term as Queen, Sabé was tasked with a mission on Tatooine. Padmé's exposure to life there made her determined to free beings like Shmi Skywalker from slavery — and though Sabé was unable to find Anakin's mother, she worked to free hundreds of slaves from captivity and find them new lives offworld.

"Queen's Shadow" also paints a clearer picture of Sabé's loyalty to Padmé. The handmaiden harbors an intense allegiance to the senator, usually at great expense to her own sense of self. "She can order me to my death, and I will go. And she knows it," Sabé tells an ally in the book. "As far as I can see, she will always pick Naboo, and I will always pick her."

That loyalty was tested after the events of "Attack of the Clones," as Padmé was working hard to keep her marriage to Anakin under wraps. She grew pretty distant from Sabé in the novel "Queen's Hope," despite their shared goal of bringing peace to the galaxy. Padmé's secrecy forced Sabé to cut ties with the senator, but after Padmé's death at the end of the Clone Wars, Sabé renewed her allegiance to her old friend in the name of revenge.

Together with Padmé's former handmaidens, Sabé established a collective in her name. Known as the Amidalans, the group vowed to find Padmé's killer and avenge her death. Their search eventually brought Sabé face-to-face with Darth Vader himself, nearly 20 years into the reign of the Empire.