Melissa Barrera's 2024 Romantic Horror Movie Has Become A Streaming Hit On Max

Streaming has changed the entertainment industry in many ways, and one of them is sheer unpredictability. Because streaming a movie is considerably easier and involves less financial risk than heading to a theater, viewers are more likely to go wild with their movie night selections, which in turn means that the list of a streaming platform's most popular movies at any given time can feature some seriously surprising titles. Such is the case with the current top 10 movies streaming on Max in the U.S. Leading the pack is "Uncharted," a video game movie that became a streaming success on the platform despite its 41% Rotten Tomatoes score. The famous 2017 sci-fi flop "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is also a massive hit on Max, and together, the two movies showcase the streaming audience's willingness to experiment.

What's more, these two titles are far from the only unexpected names to make the cut here. Writer-director Caroline Lindy's 2024 romantic horror-comedy "Your Monster" is also doing very well on Max, having claimed fourth place on the streamer's top 10 movies on January 29, 2025 (via FlixPatrol). Starring Melissa Barrera ("Scream," "Abigail"), the peculiar film modernizes and plays with the themes of "Beauty and the Beast," and its streaming success shows that the audiences are loving the approach.