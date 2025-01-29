Rabbit Trap Review: Dev Patel Stars In A Blend Of Cosmic And Folk Horror [Sundance]
What's the difference between folk horror and cosmic horror? Those two particular subgenres of horror films are a bit of a conundrum — they have arguably the oldest roots of all forms of horror, but they're relatively new when it comes to their definitions. In layman's terms, cosmic horror tends to refer to the type of fear elicited by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, the idea that there are natural, ancient, and eternal forces on Earth and in the universe that are beyond human comprehension. Folk horror typically involves mythology, folklore, and religions that are specific to a certain region or culture. You can see from those loose definitions how one could easily be confused for the other, as well as how both are complimentary enough to co-exist in the same film. Several recent cosmic horror films (like Ben Wheatley's "In the Earth") have elements of folk horror, and some recent folk horror films (like David Bruckner's "The Ritual") have a good deal of cosmic dread in them.
"Rabbit Trap," written and directed by Bryn Chainey, is undeniably a blend of both folk and cosmic horror, utilizing many elements of both to tell its tale of an ancient entity's mysterious (and ominous) relationship with a young couple. The film isn't quite a peanut-butter-and-chocolate mix, however, as the story's various metaphors and meanings feel both on-the-nose and frustratingly obscured. Make no mistake, "Rabbit Trap" is a horror feature, and yet it's one that isn't at all interested in providing a rollercoaster ride or scare-filled romp for the audience. It's a challenging film, asking a lot of the viewer to keep up and interpret various moments in a number of ways. In this way, it can leave you more confounded than engaged. Yet, if you're willing to meet the film halfway, the rich tapestry of texture that Chainey has woven around and through the movie is one which can be much more rewarding than at first glance.
Rabbit Trap is an old-fashioned fairy tale masquerading as horror
Those who assume that "Rabbit Trap" will develop into a grisly horror film can be forgiven, as the movie begins with a classic horror setup of seclusion, home invasion, and threat. It's 1976, and young married couple Daphne (Rosy McEwen) and Darcy (Dev Patel) have just moved to a cottage in the Welsh countryside that's notable for both its extreme remoteness and its proximity to an old forest. Daphne is a once-renowned, now down-on-her-luck pioneering electronic musician, and she's attempting to use the couple's relocation to source sounds and inspiration for a new album. Darcy is dutifully attempting to provide the kindling for her creative fire, wandering around his new surroundings with a Nagra recorder and a thick directional mic. During one of these sojourns, Darcy inquisitively steps inside a ring of mushrooms in the forest, which it turns out is a fairy ring. Having alerted the spirits of the forest to their presence, Darcy and Daphne are soon visited by a Child (Jade Croot), who introduces themselves as an orphaned hunter that lives nearby. Soon enough, of course, the Child insinuates themselves into the couple's lives with increasing regularity and intensity.
There's a lot of overlapping horror elements in "Rabbit Trap" — for starters, there's the "creepy child" subgenre that includes everything from "The Omen" to "Orphan," which this film's Child bears some resemblance to. There's also the "cabin in the woods" aspect, as well as the home invasion subgenre, and at one point, Chainey introduces a large dose of cosmic horror when the Child takes Daphne to meet some ancient spirits who reside within a dimensional rift in the forest. Yet while there's a lot of ominous threat and dread threaded throughout the film, Chainey seems determined to not let it boil over into sudden or sustained violence. There's a good deal of nightmarish imagery in the movie, and all of it is highly effective. Yet it's there not as a warning of evil events to follow, but rather as a way of illuminating the repressed traumatic memories and secrets lurking within each of the characters. Ultimately, "Rabbit Trap" is less of a traditional horror film and is revealed to be more of a fairy tale in the most classic Brothers Grimm sense. It's a moral parable for the dangers of repression and keeping secrets from those closest to you, as well as the notion of parenthood not necessarily being for everyone at any time. In this way, there's a fantastic thematic and emotional payoff in the film, yet it's something that will only further frustrate those hoping to have their bell rung, scare-wise.
The obfuscation inside Rabbit Trap proves too unwieldy
It'd be much easier to defend "Rabbit Trap" if it weren't for the fact that its pleasures require a little more digging than normal. That's "digging" in a literal as well as metaphorical sense — so much of the film is based in real Welsh folklore, specifically the legends of the Tylwyth Teg fairies (which in Middle Welsh translates to "Fair Family"). That's in addition to having a working knowledge of fairy myths in general, especially those regarding the concept of changelings, human-like creatures who fairies use to replace real human children after they kidnap them. Chainey provides no opening crawl, info dump, or other exposition in the film itself to prepare international audiences for these topics, so it's no surprise that some Americans (who are barely aware that a mega pop star exists outside of the USA, as we've seen recently) may have trouble following the story.
Of course, it shouldn't be incumbent upon an audience to do homework before seeing a film, and the biggest problem "Rabbit Trap" has is not adequately preparing the viewer for what they're seeing, full stop. On a basic functional level, every movie ever made should teach the audience how to watch them, and Chainey flits about one too many times, which prevents the movie from feeling cohesive. There's a mastery of pace and tone that best helps films which feature a fantasy dream logic structure, and quite simply, "Rabbit Trap" contains way too many moments that are unresolved. Keeping the backstories of Daphne and Darcy ambiguous is one thing; presenting so much that may or may not be real is too unmooring.
Which is too bad, because the core trio of actors are doing fantastic work here. They almost have to, as it's really within their looks to each other and their dialogue (said and unsaid) which provides so much of the meat of the film. Even as Chainey's script takes a long, winding, circuitous path through numerous detours, the actors manage to keep the film grounded.
Rabbit Trap is an analog lover's dream
What "Rabbit Trap" lacks in its narrative, it more than makes up for in its aesthetic. There's a delightfully tactile analog quality to the movie throughout its runtime, which is evident in everything from the sound and music equipment Darcy and Daphne use (including that oh-so-eerie musical instrument, the theremin) to the foliage seen surrounding the cottage. Perhaps the movie's biggest strength is the way it's able to evoke its chosen time period purely by these aesthetics — there's no cheesy needle drops or fashion choices, but rather a quality that recalls '70s BBC-produced TV movies and specials. Any fan of "Ghost Stories for Christmas" and the TV output of Nigel Kneale should love the way "Rabbit Trap" looks and feels.
In addition to the movie's visual prowess, "Rabbit Trap" has a aural, rhythmic quality to it which is enchanting. Chainey's dialogue, particularly when delivered by the Barry Keoughan-like Croot, can be mesmerizing, its richness feeling akin to the Brothers Grimm by way of Brian "The Dark Crystal" Froud. But it's Graham Reznick's sound design which leaves an indelible mark on the movie and your mind after experiencing it. "Rabbit Trap" isn't a particularly frightening film, but it is very much a haunting one, and it's Reznick's work which gives it that special power.
Despite the movie's faults, Chainey is a filmmaker to watch, and if he continues to develop as a director, "Rabbit Trap" could end up being revisited and reappraised as the special debut that it is. For now, the film is a haunting curiosity, a movie that exists on the cusp of both folk horror and cosmic horror without resolving that tension. Like the titular device, the movie may either have you avoid it because it's too off-putting, or it might end up capturing you if you happen to take its bait.
/Film Rating: 7 out of 10
"Rabbit Trap" premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. An official release date has yet to be announced.