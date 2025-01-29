Rabbit Trap Review: Dev Patel Stars In A Blend Of Cosmic And Folk Horror [Sundance]

Those who assume that "Rabbit Trap" will develop into a grisly horror film can be forgiven, as the movie begins with a classic horror setup of seclusion, home invasion, and threat. It's 1976, and young married couple Daphne (Rosy McEwen) and Darcy (Dev Patel) have just moved to a cottage in the Welsh countryside that's notable for both its extreme remoteness and its proximity to an old forest. Daphne is a once-renowned, now down-on-her-luck pioneering electronic musician, and she's attempting to use the couple's relocation to source sounds and inspiration for a new album. Darcy is dutifully attempting to provide the kindling for her creative fire, wandering around his new surroundings with a Nagra recorder and a thick directional mic. During one of these sojourns, Darcy inquisitively steps inside a ring of mushrooms in the forest, which it turns out is a fairy ring. Having alerted the spirits of the forest to their presence, Darcy and Daphne are soon visited by a Child (Jade Croot), who introduces themselves as an orphaned hunter that lives nearby. Soon enough, of course, the Child insinuates themselves into the couple's lives with increasing regularity and intensity.

There's a lot of overlapping horror elements in "Rabbit Trap" — for starters, there's the "creepy child" subgenre that includes everything from "The Omen" to "Orphan," which this film's Child bears some resemblance to. There's also the "cabin in the woods" aspect, as well as the home invasion subgenre, and at one point, Chainey introduces a large dose of cosmic horror when the Child takes Daphne to meet some ancient spirits who reside within a dimensional rift in the forest. Yet while there's a lot of ominous threat and dread threaded throughout the film, Chainey seems determined to not let it boil over into sudden or sustained violence. There's a good deal of nightmarish imagery in the movie, and all of it is highly effective. Yet it's there not as a warning of evil events to follow, but rather as a way of illuminating the repressed traumatic memories and secrets lurking within each of the characters. Ultimately, "Rabbit Trap" is less of a traditional horror film and is revealed to be more of a fairy tale in the most classic Brothers Grimm sense. It's a moral parable for the dangers of repression and keeping secrets from those closest to you, as well as the notion of parenthood not necessarily being for everyone at any time. In this way, there's a fantastic thematic and emotional payoff in the film, yet it's something that will only further frustrate those hoping to have their bell rung, scare-wise.