Star Trek: What Does LCARS Stand For?

On the original "Star Trek," the computers on the U.S.S. Enterprise were operated by a series of switches, dials, knobs, and buttons, many of them unlabeled. For the most part, the switches' functions remained obscure to viewers. It seemed that a skilled Starfleet officer, while sitting on the bridge, would simply have to know which switches activated what system just to perform even the most basic tasks on board a starship. Perhaps attentive Trekkies may have been able to look closely at the "Star Trek" actors and discern what buttons they were pushing when Captain Kirk (William Shatner) gave an order to go to warp, but said actors may admit that they more or less pushed buttons at random.

On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the computer panels became far sleeker and more sophisticated. The knobs and dials were replaced by flat, glowing touch panels, each of them emblazoned by square "windows," weirdly numbered subroutines, and dozens of oval-shaped buttons. Officers on board the Enterprise-D looked like typists, constantly inputting information into their personal touch panels.

Although never mentioned by name on "Next Generation," the computer graphical interface was called LCARS. This term is taken from many, many extant expanded universe texts, most notably Rick Sternbach and Michael Okuda's 1991 sourcebook "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual," a must-own for deep-cut Trekkies. According to that book, LCARS stands for "Library Computer Access/Retrieval System."

LCARS wasn't an obscure detail. It was the basic design of all starships on "Star Trek" from 1987 through 2001 before later being brought back for some of the newer "Star Trek" shows in the '20s.