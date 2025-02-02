The Worst Movie In The Lord Of The Rings Franchise, According To Rotten Tomatoes

"The Lord of the Rings" is a franchise that is beloved by critics and fans alike. Films set in Middle-earth tend to do well at the box office, gather streaming steam without trouble, and are considered top rewatching material by many. However, a recent addition to the cinematic Tolkienian canon has officially ranked on Rotten Tomatoes as a blight on the otherwise impressive "Lord of the Rings" track record.

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" has set a new "Lord of the Rings" franchise record low with a 48% on the Tomatometer. This is the critical consensus (as opposed to the Popcornmeter, which judges audience responses), and it has a lot to say for a Warner Bros. project that had the makings of greatness but couldn't quite stick the landing.

"The War of the Rohirrim" was the first foray into the anime format for a Middle-earth film. The story takes place centuries before "The Lord of the Rings" and tells the tale of the creation of Helm's Deep. While it has great music and features multiple cameos, the movie is hard for fairweather fans to follow at points and had a very low budget. Critics have responded with a decidedly middling rating. To be fair, the fact that a 48% score is a franchise low speaks to the popularity of Tolkien's works and bodes well for other Middle-earth projects to come. For context, let's see how director Kenji Kamiyama's Rohirric anime compares to some of the other Tolkienian cinematic classics.