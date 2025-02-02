Why Regis Philbin Hated His Seinfeld Cameo

Over its nine-season run, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David enjoyed corralling celebrities to play themselves on the groundbreaking NBC sitcom "Seinfeld." Who can forget New York Mets great Keith Hernandez getting accused of spitting on Kramer and Newman while also finding the time to romance Elaine ("I'm Keith Hernandez")? Or the time George asked Marisa Tomei out on a date before his deceased fiancée Susan had even been buried? And then there's Jon Voight, who once took a bite out of Kramer's arm in a taxi.

"Seinfeld" was delightfully random in its choice of celebrity cameos, but every single one felt like they belonged in the show's off-kilter universe. Raquel Welch, Mel Tormé, and Bryant Gumbel were, for whatever reason, destined to find their way onto the show about nothing. Some cameos were certainly more obvious than others. Considering how many times Seinfeld had been a guest on his show, David Letterman turning up (if briefly) made perfect sense. And it felt like it was only a matter of time before Jerry stopped by "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee."

Here, however, Seinfeld and his writers threw a curveball. Instead of Jerry coming on the popular morning show, they had Kramer drop by to promote his "The Coffee Table Book of Coffee Tables." As with all things Kramer, this appearance turns out to be a disaster. But the cameo itself wound up being a source of profound disappointment for Regis Philbin, who wasn't happy with the way he was written.