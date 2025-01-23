Can Companion Become Horror's First Big Box Office Hit Of 2025?

2025 is off to a slow start at the box office, but that's true of most years. January isn't exactly a marquee month; in fact, it's usually a window for studios to dump movies that they have less faith in. Sure, we get the occasional breakout hit like Liam Neeson's "Taken," but those are more of an exception rather than the rule. As January gives way to February, though, we should be looking at greener pastures. Leading the way will be the new sci-fi horror flick "Companion," which looks to close out this year's crop of January releases on a high note.

Hailing from Warner Bros., first time feature director Drew Hancock's "Companion" is currently looking at an opening in the $10 to $15 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. WB was thrifty with this one, which carries a mere $10 million price tag. Even with a sizable marketing spend, an opening in that range will set "Companion" up for success out of the gate. The only major issue is that there will be ample competition for the horror crowd: Steven Soderbergh's "Presence" will only be a week into its run; slasher "Heart Eyes" arrives the following weekend; and "The Monkey" will be just around the corner as well.

Working in this movie's favor will be positive buzz. /Film's Chris Evangelista called "Companion" the "first great movie of 2025" in his 9 out of 10 review. He's not alone, as it currently holds an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If audiences agree, that should help give the film legs beyond opening weekend, which will help a lot in the face of stiff competition within the genre.