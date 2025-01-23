Is Sigourney Weaver's Ripley In The Alien: Romulus Sequel? Here's The Truth

Another day, and another pernicious movie-related rumor has been making the rounds. This time, word began to buzz that 20th Century Studios was "considering" the idea of bringing back acclaimed actor and franchise star Sigourney Weaver to reprise her legendary role as Ellen Ripley in the still-unconfirmed sequel to "Alien: Romulus." This latest report came courtesy of scooper Daniel Richtman (also known by his social media handle DanielRPK) in a recent Patreon post exclusively available to subscribers, claiming that the powers that be were looking into the use of widely prevalent de-aging technology in order to make this version of Ripley period-accurate, as "Romulus" took place roughly 20 years after the events of the original "Alien" movie.

Well, consider this rumor squashed. No less an authority than "Romulus" director and co-writer Fede Álvarez confirmed as much in a post made on X (the website/app formerly and still popularly known as Twitter), responding to a fan site by simply stating:

"Fun gossip. But not true at all."

That sound you hear is probably the huge sigh of relief winding throughout members of the film community, many of whom had good reason to remain cynical about such a controversial narrative choice. After all, "Romulus" was the same movie that came under fire for its use of similar de-aging tech to digitally resurrect the late, great Ian Holm as an android antagonist — a decision that Álvarez claimed was "fixed" for its home release in order to improve on some spotty visual effects work. Of course, the real issue had to do with the ethical questions of recreating actors who have died and an over-reliance on nostalgia. Compounding that problem by going right back to the same well and bringing back another fan-favorite character like Ripley would've been ... curious, to say the least.

Whatever the case may be, those looking forward to the follow-up film to "Alien: Romulus" and nervous about the prospects of a de-aged Ripley would seem to be in the clear.