Is Sigourney Weaver's Ripley In The Alien: Romulus Sequel? Here's The Truth
Another day, and another pernicious movie-related rumor has been making the rounds. This time, word began to buzz that 20th Century Studios was "considering" the idea of bringing back acclaimed actor and franchise star Sigourney Weaver to reprise her legendary role as Ellen Ripley in the still-unconfirmed sequel to "Alien: Romulus." This latest report came courtesy of scooper Daniel Richtman (also known by his social media handle DanielRPK) in a recent Patreon post exclusively available to subscribers, claiming that the powers that be were looking into the use of widely prevalent de-aging technology in order to make this version of Ripley period-accurate, as "Romulus" took place roughly 20 years after the events of the original "Alien" movie.
Well, consider this rumor squashed. No less an authority than "Romulus" director and co-writer Fede Álvarez confirmed as much in a post made on X (the website/app formerly and still popularly known as Twitter), responding to a fan site by simply stating:
"Fun gossip. But not true at all."
— Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) January 23, 2025
That sound you hear is probably the huge sigh of relief winding throughout members of the film community, many of whom had good reason to remain cynical about such a controversial narrative choice. After all, "Romulus" was the same movie that came under fire for its use of similar de-aging tech to digitally resurrect the late, great Ian Holm as an android antagonist — a decision that Álvarez claimed was "fixed" for its home release in order to improve on some spotty visual effects work. Of course, the real issue had to do with the ethical questions of recreating actors who have died and an over-reliance on nostalgia. Compounding that problem by going right back to the same well and bringing back another fan-favorite character like Ripley would've been ... curious, to say the least.
Whatever the case may be, those looking forward to the follow-up film to "Alien: Romulus" and nervous about the prospects of a de-aged Ripley would seem to be in the clear.
A de-aged Sigourney Weaver appearing as Ripley in the Alien: Romulus sequel never made much sense
As far as rumors and speculation go, it's worth diving deep into whether this Sigourney Weaver rumor ever really passed the smell test in the first place. "Alien: Romulus" was meant to fulfill the same purpose as a soft reboot (although in his review, /Film critic Chris Evangelista felt it played things much too safe in that regard), bringing the franchise back to its grungy, low-fi roots after a pair of divisive prequels by original director Ridley Scott left the future of "Alien" somewhat uncertain. That obviously meant playing the series' greatest hits, dropping references to literally every prior installment along the way. In that sense, going full-circle and bringing a young Ripley back into the mix sort of checks out ... but falls apart as soon as you think about it a little more.
There are far too many logic and narrative holes in the tightly-drawn "Alien" timeline for this to have ever made much sense. Immediately after the events of the 1979 classic, Ripley is stuck in cryo-stasis until "Aliens" begins — which, of course, takes place nearly 60 years later. Given the very specific time period that "Romulus" is set in, a sequel couldn't possibly incorporate a young Ripley without seriously screwing up the continuity of these movies. (Álvarez previously hinted to Empire that any "Romulus" sequel would once again focus on Cailee Spaeny's Rain and her surviving android bestie Andy, played by David Jonsson.) More practically, de-aging technology still hasn't come quite far enough to risk the wrath of fans yet again by dabbling with dodgy-looking VFX. And, let's be real, James Cameron already beat them to the punch with his own de-aged Sigourney Weaver character in "Avatar: The Way of Water."
For now, the "Alien: Romulus" sequel remains only a hypothetical until 20th Century Studios officially gives it the green light. Until that happens, though, at least we know that Ripley will have earned her rest and won't be dug up out of cryo-sleep for another Xenomorph encounter. In other words? Stay away from her, you b****!