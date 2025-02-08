A Cobra Kai Star Had Their Scenes Cut From Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2

Long before she was taking lessons from big screen heroes of the '80s on her way to becoming an excellent fighter in her own right as Tory on "Cobra Kai," Peyton List almost had some screen time with a superhero in one of the best comic book movies ever made. During a 2019 appearance on "Livin' Large with Mark Dohner," the "Karate Kid" spin-off series star revealed that she played an uncredited role in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" that, unfortunately, got cut from the finished film.

Her brief visit to the wall-crawler's world came about after List's mother forced the agents who had initially recruited her twin brother, Spencer, to sign her on as well. "And so my mom said, 'You have to sign them both because she really wants to do it. If you have to get him, you have to get her.' And she was like, 'Or we're walking,'" List recalled.

"And then, I ended up doing really well. And my brother and I both went out for 'Spider-Man 2' and we both got [to play] the kids on the stairs together. And we're basically fighting over how to spell Spider-Man." Unfortunately, it seems we'll never get the chance to see the footage List described. Thankfully, though, the actor didn't take her being dropped from the film to heart. If anything, she was just as tough as her "Cobra Kai" character when it came to handling the not-so-welcome news.