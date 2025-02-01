The Best Season Of American Horror Story, According To IMDb

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's pulpy, campy horror anthology series "American Horror Story" isn't for everyone, but fans of the show are fortunate in that there is now a lot of it to love. Since each season tackles a different subgenre within horror, everyone is bound to have favorites based on what kind of horror they prefer. Slasher fans might prefer season 9, "American Horror Story: 1984," which is set at a summer camp and riffs on classic 1970s and 1980s slashers, while fans of spooky, sexy, silly vampire stories might prefer season 5, "American Horror Story: Hotel." It's hard to objectively pick one best season because of the bias of subgenre preference (although we did try to rank the scariest seasons), but one way to see what's most beloved overall is to look at the user ratings over on IMDb.

If you tally up the overall average user ranking for each episode, it's possible to determine the most popular season of "American Horror Story," and the ranking might surprise some fans. We've already introduced folks to the best order to watch the series in based on clarity, but maybe people can start doing the "IMDb Order" too, watching in order of most to least popular ... then again, only the biggest die-hards will stick around for the whole experiment. After all, no one really wants to watch "American Horror Story: Delicate" again, right?