The Best Supporting Actor Oscars Nomination Everyone Saw Coming Didn't Actually Happen

Ever since Oscar season became a year-round affair catering both to industry professionals and movie buffs all over the world, there has been a tendency to pencil in certain contenders sight-unseen based on their previous awards success or showbiz prominence. If Steven Spielberg has a new film on the way, it's immediately a prohibitive favorite for at least a nomination. Meryl Streep in a drama about something timely or socially important? That's one Best Actress nod most likely spoken for.

It's always a mistake to think this way. This is something I learned in 2007, when, as a participant in an Oscar prognosticating poll, I predicted Academy Award nominations across the board for "Charlie Wilson's War." How could I not? A drama about the United States' involvement in Afghanistan directed by Mike Nichols (winner for "The Graduate") and starring Tom Hanks (winner for "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump"), Julia Roberts (winner for "Erin Brockovich"), and Philip Seymour Hoffman (hot off his win for "Capote") was an 800 lbs. Oscar gorilla. Throw in a screenplay by Aaron Sorkin that seemingly everyone in town had read and loved, and there was scarce reason to think that this murderer's row of talent would fail to deliver.

Then "Charlie Wilson's War" screened for critics and Academy members. Though I adored the movie, the word from voters was an overwhelming "meh." When Oscar nods were announced a month later, Hoffman was the film's sole nominee.

The lesson: pedigree counts for nothing until the movie screens. And even then, you need to give the film some time to exist in voters' minds before you deem it a contender. We learned this anew when nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced this morning.