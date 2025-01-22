How Much Money Severance Made From Apple TV+

There's no question that "Severance" is the show of the winter. Three years after its first season garnered rave reviews and got viewers theorycrafting online, "Severance" season 2 has launched with a ton of baked-in interest, accented by high-profile publicity stunts like the cast appearing at a Grand Central Station pop-up. That's all well and good, and the show has firmly cemented itself in the zeitgeist, but has all of the attention translated to real financial success for Apple TV+?

Apple's streaming platform has never been at the top of the heap, even though it's had one of the strongest track records when it comes to investing in quality content. It's also one of the few companies embroiled in the streaming wars whose entire business isn't caught up in the realm of digital content. Extended Apple TV+ trials are packed into new iPhone and iPad purchases, giving the platform value to Apple beyond its paying subscribers. In other words, the question of a show's "value" on the streamer isn't entirely simple.

In a recent report on research conducted by Parrot Analytics, Deadline shared that "Severance" season 1 made over $200 million in revenue according to the agency's Content Valuation methodology — "a formula to correlate audience demand with subscribers and therefore revenue." That number may seem substantial, but it's also about the same as the reported production budget for Season 2. What's particularly interesting is that, according to Parrot's research, nearly half of Season 1's total revenue came in the year following the finale, which speaks to the series' powerful word-of-mouth marketing.