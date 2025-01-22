Mayim Bialik & Jim Parsons Disagree On The Possibility Of The Big Bang Theory's Return

"The Big Bang Theory" ended after 12 years and seasons largely because Jim Parsons, who was going through some major personal and professional changes, decided to leave the show behind, effectively bringing the entire enterprise to a close. Though he did appear on the series finale of "Young Sheldon" — where the titular young Sheldon Cooper is played by Iain Armitage — as, well, "old" Sheldon, Parsons, who found that entire experience to be pretty bizarre, has quite clearly expressed that he just thinks there's no reason to resurrect "The Big Bang Theory."

In October of 2024, Parsons sat down with Chris Wallace for the journalist's podcast "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," which also airs in a filmed format on Max. When Wallace asked if Parsons would consider participating in a reboot or revival of "The Big Bang Theory," Parsons' response was unequivocal. "As we sit here now, no, but I also [...] never say never to anything, because life just changes so much," the actor replied, going on to state that he felt as if the show is basically too special to bring back.

"You know, one of the things that was so special about it was what it is," Parsons continued. "And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason," he added, "and you can be certain it wouldn't be that. And so why would we be doing it? I don't know, that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long." Still, Parsons cherishes his time on the show. "The headline for me is always that it was the most insane, fortunate blessing that I could have ever asked for," the actor clarified.

Since "The Big Bang Theory," Parsons has pursued roles in projects like Ryan Murphy's Netflix miniseries "Hollywood," films like his romantic dramedy "Spoiler Alert," and stage work in productions of "Mother Play" and "Our Town," so he's definitely busy. Still, perhaps one day he'll change his mind about participating in some sort of "Big Bang Theory" revival.