Mayim Bialik & Jim Parsons Disagree On The Possibility Of The Big Bang Theory's Return
Jim Parsons, who originated the role of (old) Sheldon Cooper on Chuck Lorre's hit CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," may be hesitant about returning to the role ... but his on-screen wife Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the series, has a very different take on the idea.
Bialik, who recently guest-starred on the NBC reboot of "Night Court" (a reboot which happens to star Bialik's former co-star and on-screen bestie Melissa Rauch, who portrayed Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory"), told Yahoo that she had a great time reuniting with Rauch and that she would love to bring "The Big Bang Theory" back in some shape or form. "With all due respect to Jim, I think that there's a lot of interest and love for these characters and I'd be super happy to get to revisit [it] in any way," Bialik told the outlet, keeping Parsons' less optimistic words in mind. "I think we all really have a lot of respect for the brand as it were and for what we were able to create. I was thrilled to get to still work with Jim and do some stuff on 'Young Sheldon.' But for me, I understand the specialness and would love the opportunity to revisit Amy if it ever came up."
So, what did Parsons previously say about any sort of "Big Bang Theory" revival and the idea of playing Sheldon Cooper again? Also, what have the two stars been doing since the sitcom ended in 2019 — and what's this about a "Young Sheldon" cameo?
What has Jim Parsons said about playing Sheldon Cooper again, and what has he been doing since the show ended?
"The Big Bang Theory" ended after 12 years and seasons largely because Jim Parsons, who was going through some major personal and professional changes, decided to leave the show behind, effectively bringing the entire enterprise to a close. Though he did appear on the series finale of "Young Sheldon" — where the titular young Sheldon Cooper is played by Iain Armitage — as, well, "old" Sheldon, Parsons, who found that entire experience to be pretty bizarre, has quite clearly expressed that he just thinks there's no reason to resurrect "The Big Bang Theory."
In October of 2024, Parsons sat down with Chris Wallace for the journalist's podcast "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," which also airs in a filmed format on Max. When Wallace asked if Parsons would consider participating in a reboot or revival of "The Big Bang Theory," Parsons' response was unequivocal. "As we sit here now, no, but I also [...] never say never to anything, because life just changes so much," the actor replied, going on to state that he felt as if the show is basically too special to bring back.
"You know, one of the things that was so special about it was what it is," Parsons continued. "And they call it lightning in a bottle for a reason," he added, "and you can be certain it wouldn't be that. And so why would we be doing it? I don't know, that's how I feel on that right now. But like I say, God willing, life is very long." Still, Parsons cherishes his time on the show. "The headline for me is always that it was the most insane, fortunate blessing that I could have ever asked for," the actor clarified.
Since "The Big Bang Theory," Parsons has pursued roles in projects like Ryan Murphy's Netflix miniseries "Hollywood," films like his romantic dramedy "Spoiler Alert," and stage work in productions of "Mother Play" and "Our Town," so he's definitely busy. Still, perhaps one day he'll change his mind about participating in some sort of "Big Bang Theory" revival.
What has Mayim Bialik been doing since she played Amy on The Big Bang Theory?
Mayim Bialik — who once confessed that she actually has trouble watching "The Big Bang Theory" after starring as Amy Farrah Fowler — has definitely stayed busy since her time on the sitcom. After "The Big Bang Theory" ended, Bialik led her own show, "Call Me Kat," which was — as it happens — produced by Jim Parsons himself (alongside Bialik); the series aired on Fox from 2021 to 2023 and spanned three seasons. During that same timeframe, Bialik also served as one of the two hosts of "Jeopardy!" along with former champion Ken Jennings after longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020. Eventually, however, Bialik stepped away after alternating with Jennings for about two years. (The timing on this was a bit strange, as Bialik elected not to cross the WGA and SAG-AFTRA picket line during the 2023 strikes — leaving Jennings to host all episodes solo — and she simply didn't return after the strikes concluded.) Also, I probably don't need to tell you this part, but Bialik pretty famously played Blossom on "Blossom" in the early 1990s.
In any case, it looks like if creator Chuck Lorre and the rest of the "Big Bang Theory" cast want to stage a revival, Bialik is game — and hopefully somebody can convince Parsons to join as well. For now, "The Big Bang Theory" is streaming in its entirety on Max.