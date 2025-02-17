Why Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3's Sekai Taikai Hosts Look So Familiar

This article contains mild spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

Over the course of its six seasons, "Cobra Kai" has had a lot of cameos, but those have typically involved actors from the larger "Karate Kid" franchise. Actors like Robyn Lively, Elisabeth Shue, Tamlyn Tomita, Sean Kanan, Rob Garrison, and Tony O'Dell have all reprised their former "Karate Kid" film roles on the series, adding to the sense that "Cobra Kai" truly exists in the same living world as those '80s movies. In Season 6 Part 3, however, the show features a couple of cameos of another sort.

After the Sekai Taikai tournament ends in bloody fashion in Barcelona, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has the final rounds moved to the San Fernando Valley, where a pair of real-life sports commentators cover the matches for live TV. If these names and faces look familiar, then you've probably watched at least a bit of ESPN or FS1 over the past few years.

The two sportscasters are Kevin Burkhardt and Ryan Clark, both of whom use their real names on "Cobra Kai," playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Burkhardt is primarily known as a play-by-play commentator on Fox's NFL broadcasts, though he also covers Major League Baseball and college basketball. Meanwhile, Clark works for ESPN these days and appears on a number of the network's studio shows, although sports fans likely still know him best for his on-field career in the NFL. Indeedm Clark spent the majority of his time as a professional football player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making a Pro Bowl appearance in 2011 and even winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2009.