Ahsoka Season 2 Rumor Teases The Return Of A Huge Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Character

The latest casting rumor for "Ahsoka" season 2 could be good news or bad news, depending on what direction you want the "Star Wars" franchise to take. If you loved the return of legacy characters like Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett, then you could be in for a treat. YouTuber and scooper Kristian Harloff said on his most recent podcast, "I got word that [showrunner Dave] Filoni is really trying hard to get this one character back. I don't think it's a signed deal yet, but it's close, and it looks like, in 'Ahsoka,' returning could be one Natalie Portman."

Like Christensen and McGregor, Portman was first introduced in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy that released between 1999 and 2005. She played Padme Amidala, the young queen of Naboo and eventually the planet's representative in the Galactic Senate. Padme had an ill-fated romance with Anakin that ended with him Force-choking her while she was pregnant, and Padme dying while giving birth to their twins: Luke and Leia Skywalker. A medical droid states that Padme died because she simply "lost the will to live" — one of the many elements of the prequel trilogy that was widely unpopular with fans.

Coupled with the recent rumors that Christensen and McGregor will both be returning for "Ahsoka" season 2, Harloff speculates that the show is probably doing a "'World Between Worlds' type thing." The World Between Worlds is an otherworldly plane in "Star Wars" lore filled with pathways through time and space, and also serves as a handy venue for meetings between living and dead characters. In "Ahsoka" season 1, Ahsoka spent some time hanging out with her former Jedi Master, Anakin, in the World Between Worlds. It's certainly a convenient storytelling device for bringing back characters who have been killed off ... but is that what "Star Wars" fans are looking for?