How To Watch Sonic The Hedgehog 3 At Home

While shows like "Arcane" and "The Last of Us" get most of the praise when it comes to ending the video game adaptation curse, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies have quietly (at least when it comes to critical acclaim) given us the most successful translation of video games to feature films three times in a row. These live-action/animation hybrids have come a long way from terrorizing the internet with that terrible, no good, very bad initial design for Sonic (somehow only one of many controversies the "Sonic" franchise has faced), going so far as to deliver a billion-dollar box office property with the third entry.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is a phenomenal family-friendly film that not only gives kids their own "Fast and Furious" franchise (to paraphrase BJ Colangelo's review for /Film), but also one of the best video game movies of all time. Masterfully adapting "Sonic Adventure 2," the film is basically the single best "Dragon Ball Z" movie Hollywood could ever aspire to make, with Sonic and Shadow doing their best impressions of Goku and Vegeta. (Mild spoiler ahead.) Literally, there is a moment in the third act where the two hedgehogs do the "Predator" handshake and immediately jump to Super Saiyan form while the iconic "Live and Learn" song from the game starts playing. Now that is fan service done right. (End spoiler.)

Of course, the big appeal of "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" was Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow, and he more than made good on that promise, offering up incredible brooding deliveries of lines like "Revenge guac!" But truly, this movie belongs to Jim Carrey, who does yet another incredible dance scene in the film, and also plays not one but two Eggmans this time. He even delivers a hilarious meta joke about playing both characters at the same time.

After Sonic and friends dominated the box office when they returned to theaters back in December 2024, you can now properly start the new year. That's because "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" will become available to purchase digitally starting tomorrow, January 21, 2025 — although, if you live in the right area, it'll technically drop tonight!