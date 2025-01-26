A Rejected Star Trek Episode Found Second Life As A Manga

"The Trouble With Tribbles" is one of the most famous "Star Trek" episodes — but it took some rejected pitches to get there. "Tribbles" writer David Gerrold saved one of those pitches and later wrote it into a full story, just not as an episode.

"Star Trek" imagines a future for all, but it's also a very American TV series; "Space... the final frontier!" evokes the age of exploration and Manifest Destiny because series creator Gene Roddenberry first pitched "Trek" as akin to a Western. Yet, again, there are Trekkies worldwide because the series eagerly invites them along for the trek, whether that be on TV, at the movies, or in books.

The world of "Star Trek" tie-in novels and comics is not as cohesive as the "Star Wars" expanded universe — and "Trek" ancillary media gets dismissed even more readily as apocrypha by the TV writers — but it's just as expansive. "Star Trek" books, from episode novelizations to original novels to reference books, have been published since back when "The Original Series" was on air.

One of those reference books, penned by Gerrold, tells the story of how "The Trouble With Tribbles" was conceived and eventually made. The book, too, is titled "The Trouble With Tribbles" because the episode title fittingly adorns Gerrold's own struggles in selling a "Star Trek" script.

One of his rejected premises, "Bandi," saw an empathetic creature slip onto the Enterprise and start manipulating the crew's emotions. It never became an episode, of course, but Gerrold later turned the idea into a chapter of the "Star Trek" manga. Yes, there is indeed a "Star Trek" manga, complete with black and white coloring, that was distributed by Tokyopop (though it is currently out of print). "Bandi" appears in the third and final volume, "Uchu," with art supplied by penciler/inker Don Hudson and toner by Steve Buccellato.