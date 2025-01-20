An Obscure Star Wars Villain Is Making A Comeback After 40 Years

40 years after he was first conceived, a "Star Wars" villain that never got his day in the sun is making a comeback. Admittedly, this is an obscure character even by hardcore fan standards. This is as about as unknown as they come, but that only serves to make the character's return all the more interesting.

Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm recently announced a new book titled "Star Wars: Jedi Knights." The book hails from writer Marc Guggenheim ("Arrow") and artist Madibek Musabekov ("Star Wars"). In terms of the overall timeline, it takes place around the "Fall of the Jedi" era before the events of "The Phantom Menace." Aside from the rich era for storytelling that the prequel era has proved to be, the book's intrigue has to do with making Atha Prime part of the official canon. Readers would be forgiven for not knowing that name, but it's a villain that traces its roots to the mid-1980s after the release of "Return of the Jedi."

Atha Prime was supposed to be an action figure released by Kenner to help keep "Star Wars" alive after the original trilogy wrapped up its run. As toy sales were drying up, Kenner's idea was to keep the story alive via the toys. Atha Prime was intended to be the big bad of this abandoned storyline. Editor Mark Paniccia explained in a press release how the whole thing came about.

"While developing the series, Marc discovered this deep cut — the antagonist from Kenner's unrealized 'The Epic Continues' toy line. We saw the original design and were immediately sold. What a cool character to bring into canon and what a perfect book to do it in!"

You can get a glimpse at the character in the above cover. Aside from that toy packaging cover, there's also one that hones in on his big, gold helmet. The character also appears on a cover for "Star Wars: Legacy of Vader," which you can also check out below. Rather importantly, Atha Prime now joins the likes of "Shadows of the Empire" villain Prince Xizor as abandoned characters who were later brought into the official canon by Lucasfilm.