Cobra Kai: The Main Characters' Endings, Ranked

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

And there we have it. "Cobra Kai" has bowed out for the final time, with Season 6 Part 3 bringing Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) 41-year journey together to an end. But along the way, other fighters who were just as determined and devoted to being the best around joined them on their path, leading to some frankly outlandish events. During its six incredible and ludicrous seasons, we witnessed mass high school brawls, arson attacks, and an actual prison break. Three people have even died because of the (checks notes) karate school war that should've ended years ago. Nevertheless, peacetime appears to have finally come to the valley now that "Cobra Kai" has drawn to a conclusion. All that's left to do now is decide who got the best send-off because of it.

After picking apart every strike, backflip, and broken wooden board, we looked at a handful of characters in "Cobra Kai" to determine which of their endings was the most worthy of the story we'd followed. To ensure that balance remains, we paired some of the show's best dynamic duos and broke down what made their ending worth the wait. Some were left to fly off into the sunset, while others were left sky-high and never mentioned again (which is baffling). Nevertheless, all of it was in the name of a show that was fueled by pure nostalgia and karate chop action, and we can't imagine a world without it.