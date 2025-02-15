Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3's Sekai Taikai Referee Is A Karate Kid Veteran

A truly deep-cut character, Darryl Vidal of Locust Valley Karate is the 1983 All Valley Tournament champion. As such, he holds a lot of sway in the "Cobra Kai" universe and several characters remember him well. This is easy to understand when you see his fighting style in "The Karate Kid." He's the only major combatant in the 1984 movie who uses the sort of acrobatic leaps and spin-kicks that "Cobra Kai" characters like Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Kwon, and Zara Malik (Rayna Vallandingham) rely on decades later.

While Season 6 Part 3 marks Darryl's first non-flashback appearance in the series, "Cobra Kai" has made sure to mention him every once in a while. In the All Valley tournament from 1984's "The Karate Kid," the Locust Valley team's superstar is soundly beaten by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who receives a modicum of redemption from his 1983 loss to Darryl. Johnny still remembers the match fondly, and briefly discusses it with Tommy (Rob Garrison) in season 2. Also, during his talk with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) in Season 3, Episode 5, titled "Miyagi-Do," the villainous John Kreese (Martin Kove) himself commends Darryl's karate prowess and reveals that his family's black belt-level skills go back generations.

In other words, Darryl is precisely the kind of karate celebrity referee that a Valley-based tournament would want to recruit. Of course, it doesn't hurt that he's pretty much the only notable former All Valley winner available, seeing as Johnny, Daniel, and all younger champions are far too connected to Cobra Kai to impartially referee the finals.