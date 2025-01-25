The Lily Collins Romantic Comedy With A Secret Stephen King Cameo

Stephen King's authorial brand might be the farthest from romance writing, but the king of horror has written about romance to great effect. One of King's most gutwrenching works, "Lisey's Story," is inspired by deeply personal circumstances. It revolves around the titular Lisey who mourns the death of her husband while revisiting their intense, complex relationship. This is a story about a dead writer who is only valued by the world for his literary contributions, with Lisey being the only person capable of piecing together the complete picture of the man he was. Although a romance, the book ventures into the dark, surreal recesses of the psyche, along with the real threat of parasocial relationships taken a step too far.

The romance element in King's novels is not always this twisted or bittersweet in flavor. In fact, "11/22/63" — a quasi-historical time-travel fantasy that takes some wild swings — presents its central love story as the only silver lining in a hopelessly bleak world. That said, King has never strictly dabbled in romantic comedies, so the idea of him appearing for a cameo in such a genre film might seem odd at first glance. After all, a chunk of Stephen King cameos have been in adaptations of his own work, including his appearance as the minister in 1989's Pet Semetary and the more recent drink-sipping shopkeep in "It: Chapter Two." However, King has done some classic cameos just cause (Bachman in "Sons of Anarchy" and my favorite, Hoagie Man in George A. Romero's "Knightriders.") We also cannot rule out cameos where he is, well, himself, like in season 12 of "The Simpsons."

In keeping with this sentiment, King cameo-ed as himself in the 2012 romantic comedy-drama "Stuck in Love," where his voice can be heard during a phone call with a character. What exactly is this underrated flick about, and how is King connected to the plot? Let's find out.