One Of The Worst Episodes Of The Simpsons Has A Stephen King Cameo

In the "Simpsons" episode "Insane Clown Poppy" (November 12, 2000), Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Homer (Dan Castellaneta) are playing with fireworks and accidentally destroy the interior of Lisa's bedroom. To make it up to Lisa (Yeardley Smith), Homer takes the family to a local book fair, something Lisa gets very excited about. In attendance at the fair are multiple celebrity authors, including Amy Tan and John Updike, who give cameo performances as themselves. Amusingly, when Tom Wolfe's clean white suit is stained, he rips it away like a stripper costume to reveal another clean white suit underneath.

Also at the fair is Stephen King, who, like Tan and Updike, was game enough to voice himself. Marge (Julie Kavner) asks if King is working on a new horror novel, and King says no and that he has instead pivoted to a biography of Benjamin Franklin. Naturally, when King begins describing Franklin's life, it becomes a horror story pretty quickly. ("That key he tied to the end of a kite? It opened the gates of Hell!")

King doesn't appear in the rest of the episode, as the story ultimately focuses on Krusty the Clown (Castellaneta) and his long-lost daughter Sophie (Drew Barrymore). The plot involves Krusty trying to be a good father to Sophie, but failing when he bets her prize violin in a poker game with the mob. "Insane Clown Poppy" ends with an infiltration of a mob stronghold and a prolonged shootout with tommy guns. One has to love those circuitous "Simpsons" plots that take a long, long time to get started, and which never go where you expect.

Despite King's cameo at the beginning, "Insane Clown Poppy" was not well-received by fans, and it received poor reviews from critics. On IMDb, the film has received a user score of 6.9, which is not the lowest of the series, but is also not particularly impressive.