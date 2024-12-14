Stephen King Knows What A 11.22.63 Sequel Series Would Look Like

A few years before Stephen King published his first book, "Carrie," in 1974, he was struck by an idea for a historical novel. After calling this project "Split Track" in his head, King began working on it but soon realized that preliminary research required more time and dedication than he could spare at that moment. Although he abandoned the idea in favor of ideas that were easier to actualize, King would eventually return to this historical premise and tell a time-travel story that loops back to a particular date. This was his 2011 novel "11/22/63," wherein high school English teacher Jake Epping gets the opportunity to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, which took place on November 22, 1963. As with every time travel tale with consequences, the aftereffects of messing with history are not pretty.

Even a cursory glance at "11/22/63" makes King's initial anxieties about time period-focused research apparent, as his exploration of late '50s and early '60s America is as meticulous as it can be. Moreover, the subject matter of this book was a tad different from his usual horror-flavored tales, where a mix of historical fact and speculative fiction create an audacious, dazzling effect. To no one's surprise, the novel got adapted into a Hulu miniseries a few years later, and the show's title was stylized as "11.22.63." Here, Jake Amberson (James Franco) travels back to 1960 after stumbling upon a magical closet inside a diner, although this Narnia-style adventure takes a very dark turn once Jake sets out to alter the course of history.

The series is pretty well-liked, and it succeeds in portraying how the past actively engineers obstacles to resist change, allowing events to turn strange or macabre. Whenever Jake is at odds with the flow of time, "11.22.63" comes alive, especially when the fallout from temporal tampering becomes unmanageable. But does the miniseries warrant a sequel?