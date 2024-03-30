How A True Crime Doc Pushed Stephen King To Finally Adapt Lisey's Story

In 2006, Stephen King's "Lisey's Story" won the Bram Stoker Award for its meticulous exploration of the art of writing, entwined with how repressed memories burst to the surface and begin to define who we are. King's novel examines what it means to be an author, where a mythical pool is likened to a wellspring of creativity, with the ability to both agonize and heal. Compared to most of King's works, "Lisey's Story" is a tad harder to breeze through — however, the halting nature of the story perfectly encapsulates the complexities of writing about something personal, along with the myriad emotions it evokes. This story in particular also holds deep personal meaning for King, contributing to the fact that it is still one of his favorite works.

The novel's focus is Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Scott Landon, but the vignettes of his life are recounted through the eyes of Lisey, Scott's wife, who is grieving his death. Amid the dangers of being targeted by an obsessive fan, Lisey pieces Scott's memories together, weaving his posthumous legacy as he lived, breathed, and embodied his craft. This was inspired by an incident that occurred in King's life when he suffered a serious case of pneumonia (which almost killed him) and returned home to see his rearranged writing space, courtesy of his wife, Tabitha. Under the haze of recovery, and the surreal nature of viewing an intimate space rearranged by someone close to him, King wondered whether he was a ghost looking on as someone else picked up the pieces of who he was as an author.

This deep-seated emotion birthed "Lisey's Story," which he kept close to his heart when he was approached with possible adaptations of the tale until he felt it was the right time to translate it onto the screen.