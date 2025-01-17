One Thing Directly Connects Wolf Man And The Invisible Man (Besides The Director)

Granted, the underlying themes behind "Wolf Man" don't exactly lend itself to the exact same interpretation as what Whannell did with "The Invisible Man," but the acclaimed writer/director pulls off a similar trick. Traditionally speaking, the monstrous Wolf Man and his grisly transformation in the light of the full moon has represented the idea of succumbing to our basest and most animalistic urges. Whether it be the fears of sexual inhibition in a puritanical society (boy, that sounds familiar) or a more broader grappling of humankind's ability to oppress those we perceive as "lesser" (also sadly relevant!), the wolfish monster at the center of the story has lent itself to all sorts of compelling interpretations. In Whannell's new film, he takes that to an even more interesting place.

Although I have my quibbles with how "Wolf Man" handles the more emotional side of the narrative, I can't deny just how clever it was for Whannell and co-writer Corbett Tuck to make the entire movie about generational trauma and escaping cycles of abuse. The movie starts with an extended prologue following young Blake Lovell (Zac Chandler) and his distant, demanding father Grady (Sam Jaeger) during an early encounter with the Wolf Man. But more than establishing the main threat of the film, this sequence neatly establishes Blake's greatest fear when he grows up and has a family of his own: turning into his own abusive father. More hardcore fans may be disappointed by a script that leans far, far away from any supernatural explanations (the Wolf Man syndrome is explained early on as a "hill fever"), but the way it subtly incorporates the traditional werewolf "curse" deserves praise. Rather than pointing the blame at the occult, "Wolf Man" finds a much more relatable target. The last-minute reveal that the creature attacking Blake and his family is actually his presumed-dead father puts a fine point on it: the sins of the father will be visited upon the son. It's up to us, then, to find our own means of escape and spare our loved ones from living our worst nightmares.

"Wolf Man" is now playing in theaters.