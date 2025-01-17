Meet The Next Generation Of Mutants In Marvel's Exceptional X-Men #6 [Exclusive Preview]

Kitty Pryde has played many different roles among the X-Men; she's never even settled on a single code-name, going from Sprite to Ariel to Shadowcat to Red Queen. During the X-Men's time on the mutant island of Krakoa, she became a pirate captain, sailing the high seas to rescue mutant refugees for the Hellfire Trading Company.

Now in the new ongoing "Exceptional X-Men" by Dr. Eve Ewing and artist Carmen Carnero, Kitty is back in her (and Ewing's) hometown of Chicago. When the comic began, Kitty had decided to put world saving behind her and was working as a bartender. But she found young Mutants in need of guidance, and stepped up with her old enemy-turned-friend Emma Frost to teach them.

Marvel has shared an exclusive first look preview of unlettered pages to "Exceptional X-Men" #6 with /Film, continuing the story of Kitty and her new students.

Most "X-Men" writers try to leave their mark by introducing new "student" characters, who can follow the coming-of-age arc that Kitty went on in the classic Chris Claremont years. Grant Morrison introduced Quentin Quire and the Stepford Cuckoos during their "New X-Men," while Joss Whedon and John Cassaday's "Astonishing X-Men" gave us Armor. Even over on sister title "Uncanny X-Men" right now, Gail Simone and David Marquez have introduced four young mutants called "The Outliers." So, how do Kitty and Emma's students compare?