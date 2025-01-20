One Of The Best Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Scenes Was A Silly Jim Carrey Idea

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie series keeps getting bigger, bolder, and better with each installment, and if the the post-credits scene for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is any indication, Paramount has no intention of stopping. And honestly? It shouldn't. As I noted in my review of "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," this franchise might as well be "Fast & Furious" for kids and millennials who grew up playing the original "Sonic" video games. If the creative team behind these movies wants to keep going for years to come, we should stand back and let it happen.

Now that the "Sonic" cinematic universe has incorporated Tails (my favorite boy), Knuckles, and Shadow, the films are straying further and further away from the live-action world of Green Hills, Montana, and into the otherworldly lands shown in the "Sonic" video games (note: there are nearly 150 "Sonic the Hedgehog" games as of publication). The most important human in the series, arguably, is Jim Carrey's hilarious portrayal of Dr. Ivo Robotnik aka Dr. Eggman, a role he established in the first film and nearly didn't return to for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." Fortunately, not only did he come back to play the role, but he also pulled double duty by playing Ivo and his grandfather Gerald.

In one of the best scenes of the film, Ivo and Gerald are preparing to break into a classified area blocked off by a laser security grid. But upon realizing the special suits Ivo invented are completely immune to the lasers, Ivo and Gerald make the best of their journey through the hallway with an elaborate dance sequence. It's hard enough for a production to effectively shoot a dance sequence, but it's something else entirely when the two people dancing are played by the same actor, and there are laser beams bouncing off of them with every movement. But according to director Jeff Fowler, the dance sequence, all the way down to the song choice, was Carrey's idea.