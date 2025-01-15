The Bizarre Kaley Cuoco Cameo You Likely Missed In Young Sheldon

It's hard to make a successful network television show. It's even harder to make a successful spin-off of a successful series. Audiences have a certain expectation and, when it comes time to follow another character or two elsewhere, it can get tricky. But CBS hit it out of the park with "Young Sheldon," which focused on a young Sheldon Cooper as he was growing up in Texas long before the events of "The Big Bang Theory," itself one of the most successful sitcoms of the 2000s.

Because "Young Sheldon" takes place decades before the events of the show that inspired it, it was difficult to have characters from "The Big Bang Theory" show up. However, the show's producers did manage to sneak Kaley Cuoco in during the series' third season for a stealthy cameo. Cuoco, of course, played Penny on "The Big Bang Theory" for the entirety of its 12 season run, serving as an anchor of the ensemble.

When it came time to sneak her into "Young Sheldon," though, it was all about Cuoco's voice rather than actually having her appear on screen. The moment came in the episode "Teenager Soup and a Little Ball of Fib," which sees Sheldon (Iain Armitage) faking being sick to avoid taking a swimming test at school. Cuoco wound up providing the voice of the pool water. In a 2020 interview with TVLine, series co-creator Steve Molaro explained how it all came together:

"That was absolutely the voice of Kaley as pool water. I needed someone to do the voice. I knew I wanted it to be female and kinda sexy, and I said, 'Well, duh! Kaley is perfect for this.'"

So, how did Molaro sell this bizarre role to Cuoco? After all, Cuoco has stayed quite busy since "Big Bang Theory" went off the air, voicing the title character in "Harley Quinn" and "The Flight Attendant," among other projects. Even so, it was an easy yes from the actor: