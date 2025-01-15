Skeleton Crew Episode 8 Brings Back A Powerful Ship From Star Wars Rebels

"Andor" may be the tonal opposite of "Skeleton Crew," a show for all ages featuring kids on a wonder-eyed adventure that's far removed from Tony Gilroy's gritty political thriller, but both shows do have something in common: They both relish being standalone. Granted, both shows have big consequences for the universe at large — like the start of the rebellion and the discovery of an old Republic mint — but for the most part, the show is not interested in referencing other "Star Wars" projects or bringing in cameos.

Still, "Skeleton Crew" does have some deep connections to the lore. There is a reference to an old comic group of pirates, and also the fact that one of the many aliases Jude Law's character uses has a long history in the "Star Wars" Legends canon. This is a show that loves "Star Wars" but doesn't feel dragged down by it, which makes it a refreshing watch compared to other recent shows set in the galaxy far, far away.

In a way, "Skeleton Crew" is the purest "Star Wars" experience in years, one that hits at the very core of the franchise by being a true space adventure. By the end, there are many questions of how the story impacts the larger world, but what matters is that our characters made it home after their long and dangerous journey.

But in the case of "Skeleton Crew," making it back home was just part of it, because, in the season 1 finale, the kids also had to defend their home from a pirate invasion. Thankfully, they had some help from the real good guys — the New Republic. Not only did we see a bunch of X-Wings come to save the day, but they even brought along a couple of powerful ships from "Star Wars: Rebels," the B-wings.