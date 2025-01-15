One Underseen William Zabka Movie Raises A Bewildering Karate Kid Question

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, comparing Terri's appearance to Ralph Macchio was almost certainly just a very cute in-joke to poke fun at Zabka's casting, and we were meant to let out a sensible chuckle and move on from it. However, I am /Film's resident chronic overthinker. I'm the one who wrote an entire article about how "Casper" is actually a deeply upsetting movie if you think about it for more than five minutes and dove into the psychological justifications for the talking raptor in "Jurassic Park III." So, of course, hearing this throwaway line immediately sent me spiraling into the greater "Karate Kid" multiverse of hypotheticals. Why isn't anyone at this high school acknowledging that the big man on campus looks just like Johnny Lawrence? If the "Cobra Kai" universe has expanded to include the Jackie Chan reboot of "The Karate Kid" along with the current Miyagi-verse, does this mean that "Just One of the Guys" is also a part of the extended "Karate Kid" universe? Ergo, could Greg Tolan be to Johnny Lawrence what Agnes O'Connor is to Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It goes a little deeper than just the joke. "Just One of the Guys" was released by Columbia, the same studio that put out "The Karate Kid" the year before. According to director Lisa Gottlieb in an interview with Mental Floss, the production intentionally wanted Terry to look like Macchio. "We saw the physical resemblance and went with it," she explained. "Remember that Columbia was the studio that made the 'Karate Kid' movies and the first one was a giant hit as we were prepping." Allegedly, the line was in the film before Zabka was cast as Greg because once they saw Hyser with the short hair, the resemblance was too uncanny not to reference.

This made "Just One of the Guys" the second in what is colloquially now known as "The William Zabka Bully Trilogy" where he was cast as a brutish blonde picking on smaller students with dark hair, including "The Karate Kid" and "Back to School." However, the latter doesn't reference the "Karate Kid" or Ralph Macchio in any way, so it's the outlier of the group.