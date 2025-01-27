Sean Connery Didn't Mince Words About Roger Moore's James Bond

Sean Connery was a straight talker, sometimes to a fault. He didn't hold back when laying out his low opinion of the literary James Bond. He never restrained himself when discussing how the role that made his career was somewhat of a double-edged sword, at one point claiming that he "always hated that damn James Bond" and that he'd "like to kill him." Plus, as "Goldfinger" director Guy Hamilton revealed on the banned James Bond commentary tracks, Connery didn't stop himself from providing opinions on individual story beats, at one point calling the moment where Oddjob (Harold Sakata) crushes a golf ball with his bare hands "ridiculous" and claiming it would never make the final cut. (It did.)

That last example points to Connery's ongoing distaste for the more fanciful elements of James Bond. Despite "Goldfinger" being responsible for some of the more outlandish Bond trademarks, such as the high-tech gadgets and the famous slow-moving laser death-trap, Connery seemed to be against much of this stuff, preferring to keep 007 somewhat grounded. Much of that surely went out the window when his spy used a jetpack to escape in the opening moments of "Thunderball," but for whatever reason, Connery remained unimpressed by Bond's more elaborate flourishes.

Which is partly why he wasn't all that impressed with Roger Moore's tenure as the super spy, and you better believe he didn't hold his tongue on that subject, either.