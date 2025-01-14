The Office Cold Open So Upsetting It Was Never Aired Again

There's a long, and some would say proud, tradition of popular shows managing to offend viewers. In the case of "The Simpsons," for instance, the show managed to have episodes outright banned in multiple countries for its supposedly insensitive treatment of certain cultures (although as creator Matt Groening once put it in a BBC documentary, "It's just a TV show, it's a cute little cartoon"). Other times, pulling episodes from the air is perhaps more warranted. Following the Columbine killings in 1999, for example, The WB made a controversial choice to shelve several "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" episodes that featured a school shooting storyline (which turned out not to not really be a school shooting storyline). While the choice to pull those episodes was heavily criticized at the time, you can at least understand the mentality of the network.

More recently CBS had to pull a scene from "The Big Bang Theory" in syndication because it aged badly. Similarly, a particular scene from "The Office" was scrubbed from future airings and releases of the episode due to what some regarded as the highly-inappropriate actions of Steve Carrell's Michael Scott.

"But Michael Scott is known for his inappropriateness," I hear you say. True, but it seems NBC drew the line at simulated suicide. That is to say, the network drew the line at one particular simulated suicide. In season 3, Michael had already pretended to jump from the roof of his office block to teach the staff about safety. But in season 6, he evidently took things too far by pulling a similar stunt in front of kids.