That Surprise Star Trek: Section 31 Cameo, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Section 31."

The Jamie Lee Curtis Renaissance continues. After winning an Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and wrapping up the new "Halloween" trilogy, Curtis has used her renewed status in surprising and largely delightful ways. She's back in the spotlight for her work in "The Last Showgirl" in 2024, but Curtis has also become a certifiable cameo queen. Her surprise appearance in "The Bear" season 2, where she played unstable Berzatto matriarch Donna, won her an Emmy, and she also lent her voice to a Cardi B and Offset music video in 2023. Now, she's back in an unannounced role again — and this time, she's making her "Star Trek" debut.

To catch Curtis in full exasperated space boss mode, you'll need to tune into "Star Trek: Section 31," the first feature film of the Paramount+ era of Gene Roddenberry's optimistic, space-set series. "Section 31" definitely isn't the best Trek film out there — it's fun, but slight and derivative, and it was originally meant to be a TV series so it has the speedy pace of a story that was squished into a much shorter run time. Still, the new movie introduces a host of interesting, wacky characters, and its final scene makes it clear that it's meant to kick off a new storyline involving the Section 31 crew.

How do we know? Well, Jamie Lee Curtis' hologram told us.