Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Features A Cameo From A Saved By The Bell Icon

The following contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3.

"Cobra Kai" might've reached its final round, but that hasn't stopped the show from inviting some impressive guest stars for its last push. In the closing third of Season 6, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) are worried about their dear pal, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto). With the guy still hurt about Kumiko and understandably confused about his feelings for his former enemy, Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), Daniel and Amanda hope to provide some distraction by setting him up on a date with Amanda's pal Winnie. The two clearly make for a mismatched pair, but for fans hungry for nostalgia, it's a perfect fit, seeing as Winnie is played by one of the stars of an '80s staple that's just as iconic as "The Karate Kid" — namely, "Saved by the Bell" veteran Elizabeth Berkley Lauren.

For four seasons of "Saved by the Bell," Lauren played Jessie Spano, a legendary member of the Bayside gang and a character who, in one particularly infamous Season 2 subplot, developed an addiction to caffeine pills. That storyline ended with a now heavily memed moment in which Jessie has a breakdown while singing "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters and was even re-enacted by Lauren herself during her time on "Dancing with the Stars" years later. Another notable point in her career was her role in Paul Verhoeven's 1995 erotic drama "Showgirls," a film that was initially met with a lot of criticism (much of which was aimed at Lauren, to Verhoeven's dismay) but has since become a cult classic. 25 years later, Lauren actually got to revisit her role as Jessie in a "Saved by the Bell" revival, and she has "Cobra Kai" to thank for it.